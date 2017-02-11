Police investigate stabbing; Kan. concealed-carry holder stopped assault

SHAWNEE COUNTY -Law enforcement authorities in Shawnee County are investigating a stabbing asking the public for help.

Just after 4p.m. on February 2, police responded to 2630 SE California Avenue in Topeka after report of a dispute between two men in the Walmart parking lot, according to a media release issued on Saturday.

A third party conceal-carry holder intervened and stopped knife assault from continuing.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening. The witness was taken in for questioning by police.

Anyone with additional details is encouraged to contact Topeka police.