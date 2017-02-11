Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Agenda Meeting

Monday, February 13, 2017 9:00 a.m. Until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

A. Call Meeting to Order.

B. Recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.

D. Consider Minutes of the January 30, 2017, Regular Meeting. Minutes of the February 6, 2017, Regular Meeting are not available.

E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item must first be recognized by the Commission Chair. After being recognized, that person should state their name and the name of any organization represented. Statements should be limited to five minutes.

F. Cell phones and other electronic devices, other than those used by the media, should be shut off.

II. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.

-There is no Old Business at this time.

III. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at this time.

A. JOBFEST: Partnership Opportunity:

-JobFest is planned for Thursday, March 20, 2107. It will be held at the Great Bend Event Center, 3017 10th, Great Bend, Kansas. It is suggested that the County consider sponsorship of the event. Karen Neuforth, JobFest Committee Member, will provide details.

B. INVENTORY OF COUNTY PROPERTY:

-Per KSA 19-2687, each County officer and head of a department shall make an inventory of the personal property owned by the County and located in such office or department. The inventory, which shall be taken during the month of December of each year, shall be filed with the County Clerk on or before December 31 of each year. The inventory shall not include books, records, files, stationery, writing materials and blank legal papers. The information will be presented to the Commission during February of each year. Per Resolution 2005-22, the mandated duties have been assigned to the Information Technology Department. John Debes, Director, and Chris Saenz, Equipment Technician, will provide details.

C. BOARD APPOINTMENTS: The Center for Counseling and Consultation:

-The County recently solicited for open positions on The Center for Counseling and Consultation Governing Board. This Board reviews and makes recommendations on mental health services in Barton County and the surrounding area. There are two uncompensated positons open that will term in 2019.

D. COUNTY SERVICES: Informational Update:

-Jennifer Schartz, Commission Chairman, will provide the informational report of work completed during the last period. The report, which will be made available to the media, will serve as a public reminder of the services provided by the County on a regular basis.

IV. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following items, including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS: -Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the authorization of personnel changes for classified positions, sign any documentation approved during the agenda meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular County business. Similar action may take place throughout the day.

-County officials are invited to attend the annual Township Meeting. The meeting begins at 9:00 a.m., Monday, February 13, 2017, at the Elks Lodge, 1120 Kansas, Great Bend, Kansas.

-County officials may attend the Great Bend Chamber Banquet on Saturday, February 18, 2017. The event, held at the Great Bend Events Center, 3017 W 10th, Great Bend, Kansas, begins with a 6:00 p.m. social, followed by a dinner and program.

-Barton County Office Buildings will be closed Monday, February 20, 2017, in observance of Presidents Day. The Records Division of the Sheriff’s Office and the Health Department will also be closed. The Landfill will close at 11:00 a.m. that day. Emergency services will be in normal operation.

B. APPOINTMENTS:

FEBRUARY 13, 2017

9:30 a.m. or following the close of the Agenda Meeting – Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will discuss regular business.

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Members of the Health Department are scheduled for February 16, 2017.

V. OTHER BUSINESS:

A. Discussion Items.

B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial consideration.

C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular business hours.

D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments related to County business at their discretion.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be Tuesday, February 21, 2017, at 9:00 a.m.

VI. ADJOURN.