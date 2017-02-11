Meet Great Bend’s new City Clerk/Finance Director

Last week was the first week on the job for the city of Great Bend’s new City Clerk and Finance Director Shawna Schafer. Schafer replaced Amit Patel who resigned in November after holding the position for three years. Before accepting the job with the city, Schafer was a CPA for Adams, Brown, Beran & Ball, an accounting firm that she says wasn’t easy to leave.

But now one week into her new job, Schafer says that familiarity with city finances has been and will be a big help.

Schafer is originally from Ellinwood, went to Barton Community College, and graduated from the University of Kansas with a degree in business accounting.