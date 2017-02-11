Marketing Maven Consulting announces new employee

Marketing Maven Consulting, a brand management firm located in Great Bend, Kansas, is pleased to announce the addition of a new team member. Shara Stettinger, from Larned, recently joined the growing firm as Office Manager. Her responsibilities include bookkeeping, schedule management, relationship building, internal client communications, and special projects.

Originally from Larned, Kansas, Shara graduated from Larned High School before earning a degree in Human Health and Performance from Fort Hays State University. For the last ten years, she has worked in the healthcare industry in a variety of positions, including her most recent role as Program Director for the New Direction Weight Loss Program at Great Bend Regional Hospital.

“I am ready to begin a new adventure where I can use my creativity and work in a close-knit team while challenging myself in different areas,” Stettinger says. “The most exciting part of my new role is helping people grow their businesses.”

Stettinger is joining Rachel Mawhirter, Owner and Josh Blankenship, Digital Marketing Specialist.

“We are lucky to have such a friendly and experienced professional joining our team,” Owner Rachel Mawhirter says. “Shara will help keep our team organized behind the scenes as well as helping with client projects and marketing functions. The growth our company is experiencing is phenomenal, and Shara will be a great asset in helping us take the next step forward.”

Shara and her husband, Michael, live in Great Bend with their two daughters, Caylee and Elle. Outside of work, she enjoys spending time with family, exercising, horseback riding, and photography.