Great Bend kindergarten teacher makes large addition to United Way literacy kits

Lacey Bonine and her daughter Maddie delivered over 400 wipe clean Alphabet Usborne books to put in the literacy kits for local kindergarten roundup. The kits also include worksheets, alphabet and number flashcards, crayons, and a Curious George book.

“We are so pleased for Lacey’s enthusiasm of our project and her willingness to fund raise and make a difference. She is just another reason why our community is a great place to call home.” Julie Bugner-Smith, UWCK Executive Director.

Lacey is a local representative for Usborne and a kindergarten teacher for USD 428 Eisenhower Elementary.