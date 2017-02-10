Weekend Weather

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. West northwest wind 7 to 13 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a north wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable.

Monday A chance of snow before 10am, then a chance of rain, snow, and sleet between 10am and 11am, then a chance of rain after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 56.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 60.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 63.