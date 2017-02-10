Weekend Weather

Great Bend Post

Another day of unseasonably warm temperatures is expected across southern Kansas with highs in the 70s to around 80 degrees. Cooler air will overspread northern and central Kansas with highs in the 60s.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. West northwest wind 7 to 13 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a north wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable.
Monday
A chance of snow before 10am, then a chance of rain, snow, and sleet between 10am and 11am, then a chance of rain after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 28.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 56.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 29.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 60.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 32.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 63.

