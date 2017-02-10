Panthers wrestlers beat Hays 48-30

The Great Bend Panthers wrapped up the regular season Thursday night by beating Hays 48-30 in a Western Athletic Conference wrestling dual at Great Bend High School.

The Panthers end the regular season with a 9-5 dual record and finish 3rd in the WAC Stadnings.

At 138, Keaton Sander pinned Kyle Kasper of Hays to tie the school record for falls in a career with 65 and is now three shy of tying the single season record. He now shares the career record with Cody Lyles.

At 145, Freshman Gage Fritz pinned his opponent and in the process, broke the school record for take downs in a single season.

The Panthers are now off until the 5A Regional next Friday and Saturday at Goddard.

Great Bend (GB) 48.00 Hays (Hays) 30.00

106: Drew Liles (GB) over Grant Karlin (Hays) (Fall 2:56)

113: Carsyn Schooler (GB) over Cy Bender (Hays) (Dec 6-0)

120: Eric Vazquez (GB) over Corey Hale (Hays) (Fall 1:56)

126: George Weber (GB) over Trystin Johnson (Hays) (Fall 0:46)

132: Conrad Montoya (GB) over Ethan Jensen (Hays) (Fall 2:38)

138: Keaton Sander (GB) over Kyle Casper (Hays) (Fall 3:41)

145: Gage Fritz (GB) over Kreighton Meyers (Hays) (Fall 1:21)

152: Conrad Vajnar (Hays) over Braxton Schooler (GB) (Fall 0:49)

160: Xavier Dandurand (Hays) over Dylan Lamb (GB) (Fall 1:32)

170: Jacob Meeks (GB) over Chase Voth (Hays) (Dec 5-1)

182: Jonathan Springer (Hays) over Hector Olivas (GB) (Fall 1:26)

195: Brayden Dorzweiler (Hays) over Kevin Miramontes (GB) (Fall 1:53)

220: Trey VanPelt (Hays) over Jesus Villegas (GB) (Fall 1:09)

285: Noah Presson (GB) over Logan Schulte (Hays) (Fall 1:31)