Panther Bowlers roll past Liberal and Holcomb

The Great Bend Panther boys and girls bowling teams had fun at the Walnut Bowl yesterday, dominating Liberal and Holcomb.

Both varsity girls and boys went 11-0 in their matches and along with the junior varsity, won 11 of the 12 medals awarded.

Both the boys and girls head to a tournament in Andover on Saturday.

Boys varsity

1st Jacob Holden 635 series

2nd AJ Roberts 626 series

3rd Blake Sheets 610 series

Girls Varsity

1st Kylynn Keeler 624 series

2nd Allie Brodrick 593 series

3rd Jordan Vsetecka 582 series

Boys JV

1st Keaton Reneau 534 serries

2nd Dalton Dicks 529 series

3rd Drew Reed 510 series

Girls JV

1st Sydeny Soukup 423 series

2nd Megan Harrison 364 series