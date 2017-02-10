Panther Bowlers roll past Liberal and Holcomb

The Great Bend Panther boys and girls bowling teams had fun at the Walnut Bowl yesterday, dominating Liberal and Holcomb.
Both varsity girls and boys went 11-0 in their matches and along with the junior varsity, won 11 of the 12 medals awarded.
Both the boys and girls head to a tournament in Andover on Saturday.
Boys varsity
1st Jacob Holden 635 series
2nd AJ Roberts 626 series
3rd Blake Sheets 610 series
Girls Varsity
1st Kylynn Keeler 624 series
2nd Allie Brodrick 593 series
3rd Jordan Vsetecka 582 series
Boys JV
1st Keaton Reneau 534 serries
2nd Dalton Dicks 529 series
3rd Drew Reed 510 series
Girls JV
1st Sydeny Soukup 423 series
2nd Megan Harrison 364 series
