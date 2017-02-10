Great Bend Chamber Banquet takes the stage Feb. 18

The Great Bend Chamber Meeting & Banquet serves as the largest meeting of Chamber Members the entire year and gives the Chamber a chance to look back on the year’s accomplishments and what is to come.

The 95th Annual Chamber Meeting & Banquet will be held February 18 at the Great Bend Events Center.

Andrea Bauer, Director of Sales at the Chamber, says the banquet is a good way to recognize those that have helped pave the way over the year.

This year’s banquet theme is “Opportunity in Focus” and will include recognizing Chamber volunteers, as well as announcing the Business of the Year, Citizen of the Year, NextGen Leader of the Year, and a legacy award winner for 2016.

The evening starts with a cocktail hour at 6 p.m. followed by a catered steak dinner at 7 p.m. and award presentations at 8 p.m.

Members pay $55 per person, or businesses can purchase reserved tables of 8 or 10 with sponsorships available. All tickets must be purchased by noon on February 13.