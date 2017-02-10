Great Bend Chamber announces 2017 Legislative Coffee dates

The Great Bend Chamber of Commerce & Economic Development announced this week that it will host two Legislative Coffee events in the coming weeks, designed to give local constituents the chance to network directly with their elected state officials.

The dates for 2017 Coffees will be Saturday, February 11 and Saturday, March 11 with both held at 10 a.m. in the Spray-Holt Family Board Room at the Chamber office, 1125 Williams in downtown Great Bend.

“We invite all of the state representatives and senators to attend these events,” says Jan Peters, President/CEO of the nonprofit organization. “After a brief update from each legislator who attends, the audience can ask questions about the topics facing our state government.”

Invited to the 2017 forums are State Representatives Troy Waymaster, Tory Arnberger, and Greg Lewis as well as State Senator Mary Jo Taylor.

These events are open to the public, and doors open at 9:30 a.m. Donuts and coffee are provided, sponsored by Hutchinson Regional Medical Center.

For more information, contact the Great Bend Chamber staff at 620-792- 2401 or visit their website, www.greatbend.org.