GBRC Exercise Classes

The Great Bend Recreation Commission is forming its early winter sessions of exercise classes.

Join Dixie Divis for Noon Body Shaping that meets Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 12:10 – 12:50 pm beginning February 13th through March 31st. During this class, participants will do some strength building exercises that burn fat, tone and firm specific body areas. Don’t worry – you won’t need to shower after this class so you can get back to work on time.

Laurie McCurry will be instructing Yoga classes on Mondays and Wednesdays from 4:30 – 5:30 pm beginning February 13th through March 29th. Quiet the mind and body while increasing flexibility, improving balance and strength during this Yoga class.

McCurry will also be instructing Cardio Blast exercise classes on Mondays and Wednesdays from 5:30 – 6:30 pm beginning February 13th through March 29th. This class is a high energy cardio class that gets your heart rate up with a variety of intense cardio classes, such as Step, Kickboxing, interval training and floor routines.

And don’t forget about the ZUMBA class that McCurry is offering on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6:30 – 7:30 pm beginning February 13th through March 29th.

Divis will be instructing Wake Up Workout on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:15 – 6:00 am beginning February 14th through March 30th. Get your day started with this cardio core circuit that will be a high energy group aerobics class incorporating interval, circuit and boot camp style classes to strengthen and tone your entire body. Join Dixie Divis and get your weekend started off right with a little exercise. This class is designed to build strength, tone up and burn fat, every class is something different. This class will use a variety of equipment combined with intermittent cardio intervals for a total body shape up.

Shape Up Saturday meets on Saturday mornings February 11th through March 25th from 7:45 – 8:30 am. Dee Krier will be offering Tai Chi classes that promote strength, balance, coordination, posture, concentration, and a general level of energy. Tai Chi is known as a means for dealing with stress and a variety of other health conditions and has eased the pain of arthritis and fibromyalgia.

Tai Chi Beginners meets on Wednesdays from 3:00 – 4:00 pm beginning February 15th through March 29th.

Tai Chi Intermediate meets on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 – 6:30 pm beginning February 14th through March 30th. Tai Chi Advance meets on Mondays and Wednesdays from 5:30 – 6:30 pm beginning February 13th through March 29th.

Gentle Yoga meets on Mondays and Thursdays from 3:00 – 4:00 pm beginning February 13th through March 30th.

We also offer Gentle Yoga on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:30 to 7:30 pm beginning February 14ththrough March 30th. This exercise class is for all ages, but would be beneficial for those needing a chair or low impact exercise.

Dee also offers a Mom and Toddler Stretch class that meets on Thursdays from 4:30 – 5:15 pm beginning February 16th through March 30th. This class is perfect for mom and mobile baby/toddler. Try yoga postures and stretches that include your child, and time to connect with other moms.

And, if you’re looking for a fun and social way to keep your mind and body active while trying something new, look at getting registered for our Belly Dancing class that meets on Thursdays from 6:30 – 7:30 pm beginning February 16th through March 30th.

All classes will be held at the Great Bend Activity Center located at 2715 18th Street. Pre-registration is required. Enroll at the Recreation Commission office located at 1214 Stone Street. For more information, call 793-3755 ext. 2.