FHSU alumni chapter in Great Bend to host event Feb. 23

Join area Fort Hays State University alumni and friends for an opportunity to meet and visit with FHSU Head Football Coach Chris Brown who will be in attendance to provide an update on the football team, their past season successes and future goals.

The After Hours event will meet at Playa Azul Mexican Restaurant and Cantina 4923 10th St. in Great Bend on Thursday, February 23 from 6-8 p.m. Complimentary appetizers will be sponsored by First Kansas Bank. Cash bar/menu will also be available.

There is no charge for this event, but registration is suggested by visiting the FHSU Alumni Association website at http://www.goforthaysstate.com or by calling 888-351- 3591.

Eric Schoendaler and Craig Neeland are alumni hosts for this event.