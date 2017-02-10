Cop Shop (2/9)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Service Log (2/9)

Non Injury Accident

At 8:55 a.m. an accident was reported at K-4 Highway & NE 40 Avenue.

At 11:18 p.m. an accident was reported at NE 70 Road & NE K-156 Highway.

Great Bend Police Department Service Log (2/9)

Traffic Arrest

At 1:23 a.m. Rodney Hunt was arrested at 19th & Adams Street for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hunt was taken to BTSO and booked in lieu of a $50,000.00 bond.

Criminal Damage

At 8:10 a.m. criminal damage was reported at 2022 Van Buren Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 9:47 a.m. a criminal trespass case was made at 3812 10th Street.

Theft

At 2:49 p.m. theft of power tools was reported at 4903 10th Street.

Criminal Damage

At 4:17 p.m. criminal damage was reported at 1809 Jackson Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 5:41 p.m. a burglary of hand tools was reported at 1300 Taft Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 8:44 p.m. an officer arrested Abraham Ramirez on a Barton County warrant at 810 Kansas Avenue.

Falls

At 10:35 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2112 McKinley Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 10:57 p.m. Vernon Stevens reports an unknown person entering his residence at 3124 28th Street and stealing pliers and a rubber name plate for his stamp. Total loss was $25.00.

2/10

Traffic Arrest

At 1:15 a.m. David Lytle Jr. was arrested for DWS and a GBMC warrant at Broadway Avenue & Roosevelt Street. He was transported to the BTSO and booked in lieu of a $3,000.00 bond.

Criminal Damage

At 5:54 a.m. report of someone breaking the glass in the front door was made at 6003 10th Street.