Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (2/9)

BOOKED: Robert Hunt of Ellinwood on Barton County District Court case for possession of a controlled substance with intent, possession of drug paraphernalia, no proof of insurance, and no tag light, bond was set at $10,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Dustin Cloke of court appearance from KDOC.

BOOKED: Kenneth Gray on a Kansas Community Corrections case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Abraham Ramirez on a Barton County District Court warrant for possession of a controlled substance and possession of a drug paraphernalia, bond set in lieu of $2,500.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Alek Vasquez of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for possession with intent to distribute with 1,000 feet of a school, no drug tax stamp, and possession of drug paraphernalia, bond set in lieu of $100,000.00 C/S.

RELEASED: Derryc Werner of Ellinwood to KDOC.

RELEASED: Christopher Maher of Salina received a $2,500.00 OR bond on BTDC case, received order of release on GBMC case, and transported to Rice County Jail for their charges.

RELEASED: Deborah Carrasco-Boeckner of Great Bend received order of release on GBMC case.

RELEASED: Christopher Perales of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV, posted a 48 hour OR through Great Bend Police Department.

RELEASED: John Cruz of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case after possession of controlled substance being dismissed and being released to probation on possession of paraphernalia per Judge Burgess.

RELEASED: Ryan K. Wong of Wichita on a Barton County District case for failure to appear, served sentence in full.

RELEASED: Abraham Ramirez on a Barton County District Court warrant for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after posting a $2,500.00 surety bond.