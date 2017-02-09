Senate to debate Kansas school cuts to balance the budget

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) —Leaders in the Kansas Senate will debate a bill Thursday that could cut another $128 million dollars from public schools by July. They are also considering another $3-million in cuts to the state’s colleges and universities to help balance the state budget.

Top Republicans in the Kansas Senate are defending the proposals.

Senate President Susan Wagle of Wichita, Vice President Jeff Longbine of Emporia and Majority Leader Jim Denning of Overland Park said Tuesday that they’re trying to find a permanent solution to the state’s budget woes.

Senate committees endorsed two separate bills Tuesday. One increases personal income taxes to raise $660 million over two years. Another cuts aid to public schools.

The education cuts help head off a shortfall in the current budget while lawmakers consider tax increases to plug future budget gaps.

Wagle said, “We’re under water, and I can’t backdate a tax plan.”