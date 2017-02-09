Panthers wrestle Hays tonight…. Booster club providing goodies….

The Great Bend Panthers wrestle Hays tonight at Great Bend High School in a Western Athletic Conference dual match that begins at 6:00 p.m. The match was originally scheduled to begin at 4.

A win by the Panthers would allow Great Bend to finish 3rd in the WAC standings. It will also be the final action of the regular season for the Panthers who will participate in the 5A Regional at Goddard next Friday and Saturday.

The Panther Booster Club will be providing food and prizes for the students and fans attending tonight’s match.