Panther Bowlers get big victory

The Great Bend Panther boys bowling team avenged an earlier season loss to Garden City Tuesday, beating the Buffaloes 9-2 in a Western Athletic Conference match at Hard Rock Lanes. Jordan Black led the Panthers by rolling a 646 series. Great Bend now leads Garden City by 6 points entering the final two Western Athletic Conference meets.

The Panther girls ended up losing their match with the Buffs falling 10-1. Allie Brodrick had the high series for the Lady Panthers with a 564 series. Garden City now moves ahead of Great Bend by 5 points with two matches to go in the regular season.

Great Bend will host Liberal and Holcomb Thursday at the Walnut Bowl at 3:00 p.m.