Marmie Ford Looking For a Service Advisor

marmie-ford-lincolnMarmie Ford Inc., is looking for a Service Advisor.

Must have exceptional communications skills. The position will require scheduling service reservations, and assisting technicians in time management. Additional tasks include communicating estimate of repair and status of repairs to customers, explanation of repairs completed or required, and monitoring of required scheduled maintenance needing performed. Some automotive knowledge would help, but is not required.

This is a full time position. Benefit package available. Reply to marmieford@marmies.net. EOE

