Stafford Co. man dies after truck enters ditch, overturns

HARPER COUNTY- A Kansas man died in an accident just before 4p.m. on Wednesday in Harper County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2011 International Truck driven by Daniel G. Clouse, 56, Stafford, was westbound on southeast 70th Avenue thirteen miles southeast of Anthony.

The driver attempted to pass an excavator moving down the road The truck traveled into the ditch and overturned.

Clouse was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Prairie Rose Funeral home in Anthony and then to Minnis Chapel in St. John.

He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.