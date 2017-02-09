Friday Weather

Friday
Sunny, with a high near 76. South southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 43. South wind around 8 mph becoming west after midnight.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. West northwest wind around 9 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a north wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Monday
A slight chance of snow before 10am, then a slight chance of rain and snow between 10am and 11am, then a chance of rain after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday Night
A slight chance of rain and snow before 10pm, then a slight chance of snow between 10pm and midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 27.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 54.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 29.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 56.
