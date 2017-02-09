Friday Weather

Friday Sunny, with a high near 76. South southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 43. South wind around 8 mph becoming west after midnight.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. West northwest wind around 9 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a north wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Monday A slight chance of snow before 10am, then a slight chance of rain and snow between 10am and 11am, then a chance of rain after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night A slight chance of rain and snow before 10pm, then a slight chance of snow between 10pm and midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 54.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 56.