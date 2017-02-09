Friday Weather

Great Bend Post

Warm, dry, and increasing southwest winds will give way to much warmer conditions on Friday. This combination will also elevate the grassland fire danger risk across much of the region with very high to extreme fire danger levels possible. Avoid outdoor burning on Friday!

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 76. South southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 43. South wind around 8 mph becoming west after midnight.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. West northwest wind around 9 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a north wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Monday
A slight chance of snow before 10am, then a slight chance of rain and snow between 10am and 11am, then a chance of rain after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday Night
A slight chance of rain and snow before 10pm, then a slight chance of snow between 10pm and midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 27.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 54.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 29.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 56.

