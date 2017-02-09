Four townships renew contracts for fire department service from Great Bend

The annual Township Fire Protection meeting was held in late January for the four townships that the City of Great Bend provides fire department service for. The four townships signed their contracts to receive service until January 31, 2018 at 12 p.m.

Great Bend Fire Chief Mike Napolitano says the meeting went well and served as good refresher for all involved.

Mike Napolitano Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/napo-meeting.mp3

The Great Bend Township was charged $60,147, the Liberty Township $17,969, the South Bend Township $22,718, and the Buffalo Township $27,872.

The Great Bend Fire Department requires 50 percent of the total sum on or before July 15, 2017 and the other 50 percent on or before December 15, 2017.