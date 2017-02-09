County Attorney hopes law enforcement background improves communication

Newly elected Barton County Attorney Amy Mellor had over 20 years of experience in law enforcement before she went off to law school at the age of 47.

Mellor, who has taken over the office from Doug Matthews, was both an officer and detective with the Great Bend Police Department from 1983 to 1995. She feels her background in law enforcement will be a big asset for her in the new position of County Attorney.

Amy Mellor Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/MELLOR-CASES.mp3

Mellor knows officers have been frustrated about either the lack of action on certain cases or how quickly cases are prosecuted, but feels better cooperation will help everyone get the result they want.

Amy Mellor Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/MELLOR-RELATIONSHIP.mp3

Mellor conducted a meeting with all Barton County law enforcement officials on January 31, and says she will hold regular meetings with officers in the future to keep the lines of communications open and to discuss any issues that have come up in recent cases.

She has also reached out to all local media to improve those lines of communication and admits that in the past, the outcomes of some cases have not been made readily available to the press, something she plans to change.

Before coming back to Great Bend to work in the County Attorney’s Office in 2010, Mellor was an attorney with Wyandotte County and interned with the Kansas Attorney General’s Office while going through law school at Washburn University.