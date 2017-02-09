Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (2/8)

BOOKED: Christopher Maher of Salina on a Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $886.00 cash only or 22 days in jail.

BOOKED: Juvenile of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for possession of marijuana.

BOOKED: Kyle Schmidtberger of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, bonded $2,500.00 C/S through A-1.

BOOKED: Luis Sepulveda of Great Bend on Barton County District case for possession of marijuana and interference with law enforcement, bond set in lieu of $2,500.00 C/S.

RELEASED: Todd Aguilera of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court warrant for abuse of a child, by order of the court released on OR bond of $50,000.00.

RELEASED: Marcos Pascual to ICE.

RELEASED: Kyle Schmidtberger of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, bonded with $2,500.00 bond through A-1.

RELEASED: Juvenile of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for possession of marijuana, released to parents.

RELEASED: Luis Sepulveda of Great Bend on Barton County District case for possession of marijuana and interference with law enforcement, posted a $2,500.00 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.