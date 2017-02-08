Wind turbine parts are quickly going in and out of Great Bend

Just last month, it was announced that General Electric was going to use the Great Bend Transload facility to deliver wind turbine components. It did not take General Electric long to start shipping and storing the parts at the facility located near the Great Bend Municipal Airport.
Great Bend Chamber of Commerce CEO Jan Peters says as of Monday, there are nine blades, 150 tower pieces, and a handful of wind turbine cells. Peters says the shipping hub is already attracting new business interest.
Wind turbine blades average over 160 feet long, and turbine towers average over 260 feet tall – about the height of the Statue of Liberty.
Comments
charlieshorse says
This is great news!
Once again..never seen any answers…
What is the economic benefit for our community? How much employment? What is the cost to us for the infrastructure? Is this a long term project? How are the customers of this project paying into our community? And, most importantly, once this freight dock is finished, who owns it, and who operates it?
Jan Peters has done nothing besides blow rose-colored smoke about what a sweet deal this is, but NOBODY has offered any details.
I think we deserve to have answers for questions nobody thought to ask!
Hey, Jan, tell us more!
Report this comment