Wind turbine parts are quickly going in and out of Great Bend

Just last month, it was announced that General Electric was going to use the Great Bend Transload facility to deliver wind turbine components. It did not take General Electric long to start shipping and storing the parts at the facility located near the Great Bend Municipal Airport.

Great Bend Chamber of Commerce CEO Jan Peters says as of Monday, there are nine blades, 150 tower pieces, and a handful of wind turbine cells. Peters says the shipping hub is already attracting new business interest.

Jan Peters Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/peters-turbine.mp3

Wind turbine blades average over 160 feet long, and turbine towers average over 260 feet tall – about the height of the Statue of Liberty.