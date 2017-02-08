Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Thursday Weather

by Leave a Comment

After cooler temps today, they will quickly warm up as we head into the weekend. It's not out of the question to see some 80s across southern Kansas Saturday!

After cooler temps today, they will quickly warm up as we head into the weekend. It’s not out of the question to see some 80s across southern Kansas Saturday!

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 37. South southwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 75. South southwest wind around 11 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. South wind 7 to 9 mph becoming west after midnight.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.
Saturday Night
A 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 24.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 52.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 27.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 53.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *