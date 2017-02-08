Thursday Weather

Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 37. South southwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 75. South southwest wind around 11 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. South wind 7 to 9 mph becoming west after midnight.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.
Saturday Night
A 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 24.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 52.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 27.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 53.
