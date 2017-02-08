Thursday Weather

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 37. South southwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 75. South southwest wind around 11 mph.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. South wind 7 to 9 mph becoming west after midnight.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Saturday Night A 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 24.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 52.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 53.