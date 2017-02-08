Things going well at the Wetlands Center

It was the annual state of the state address for the Kansas Wetlands Education Center at Monday’s Barton County Commission meeting. Site Manager Curtis Wolf updated the board on the activities and programs provided by the center over the past year.

Wolf says he is especially proud of the number of educational programs that his staff was able to present to area school children.

Curtis Wolf Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/WOLF-INVOLVED.mp3

Wolf also announced that thanks to available grant money, the Wetlands Center would be renovating their existing eight year old exhibits to make them more interactive.

Commissioners including Jennifer Schartz were impressed with what is going on the center that is located northeast of Great Bend on highway 156.

Jennifer Schartz Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/SCHARTZ-EXPOSED-TO.mp3

The Kansas Wetlands Education Center is a branch of the Sternberg Museum of Natural History in Hays, and is operated by Fort Hays State University personnel.