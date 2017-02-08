Sheriff: 3 students hospitalized after Kansas school bus accident

CLOUD COUNTY – Six children were injured in a school bus accident just after 9p.m. Monday in Cloud County.

The UDS 344 Southern Cloud School District bus driven by Nancy Brayton, 75, Beloit, was traveling in dense fog at 90th near Acorn Road, according to Cloud County Sheriff Brian Marks.

The bus was returning from an all-day band trip to Lincoln. It slid off the road and traveled over an embankment.

Three of the children were transported to the Cloud County Health Center.

Three others were treated at the scene for minor injuries. Brayton was not injured.