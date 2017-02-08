Ruby Manweiler

Dateline: Hoisington, KS

Ruby Elaine Manweiler (Nuss), went to her heavenly home on February 5, 2017. Ruby was brought in this earthly world by her father at their home in the Wheatland Township, Barton County, Kansas. She graduated from Great Bend High School in 1951.

Ruby then married the love of her life, Larry M. Manweiler on June 1, 1952, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Great Bend.

They resided in Hoisington, Kansas, where they raised their four children, Gene, Kathy, Diana, and Jerry.

Ruby was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church, where she was the past treasurer, was active in the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League, was past president and secretary of the LWML, and past secretary of Zone 12 LWML, was in the church choir. She taught the Bible to young people for 30 years; and was teacher of the Women’s Tuesday Afternoon Bible Study. She also organized the Young Women’s Group of LWML and the Prayer Shawl Ministry.

She had also been the past den leader for the Boy Scouts and the Girl Scout Brownies, was a member of the Tri-N Bridge Club and Wednesday Bridge Club, and was on the Board of Directors for the Hoisington Food Bank. She recently was named Grand Marshall of the Hoisington Labor Day Parade in 2016.

Ruby was preceded in death by her parents, Reinhold and Amalia (Mollie) Nuss, her husband Larry M. Manweiler, her seven brothers, LeRoy, Ervin, Roland, Clarence, Gerhardt, Ray and Wilbur, and her three sisters Josephine Nuss Sutton, Berneice Nuss Hillman, and Irene Ruth Nuss Ledford, and one daughter-in-law, Therese D. Manweiler.

She is survived by her children Gene A. Manweiler (Paula) of Hoisington, Kathryn L. Smith (Martin) of Wisconsin, Diana K. Hilburn (Steve) of Goddard, and Jerry W. Manweiler (Julie) of Lawrence. Ruby had nine grandchildren; Tracy D. Manweiler Engerman, Katrina Amalia Theiler Coffelt, Brooke Anne Manweiler, Jessica Elise Smith, Steven Christopher Hilburn, Johannah Adrian Smith Hurley, Ashley Nicole Hilburn Hayes, Rebekah Mattae Manweiler, and Rachel Elise Violet Manweiler.

She has three great grandchildren, Owen Jack Shepheard, Molly Ryan Engerman and Cade Michael Hurley. She also had four step-grandchildren and seven step great-grandchildren.

Friends may call 1 to 8 p.m., Wednesday at the funeral home, with family to receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. and a Prayer service at 7:30 p.m.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, February 9, 2017, at Concordia Lutheran Church, Hoisington. Burial will follow at Hoisington Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Concordia Lutheran Church in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.

