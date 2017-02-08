Kansas man jailed after crashing stolen vehicle into apartment

HARVEY COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Harvey County are investigating a suspect for DUI and driving a stolen vehicle after a crash early Wednesday.

Just before 1a.m., a speeding Pontiac Grand Prix traveling at a high rate of speed passed an officer on patrol just north of Interstate 135 and East First Street in Newton, according to police chief Eric Murphy.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle. The driver stopped at a train crossing, made a u-turn and took off. The officer attempted a pursuit but was not able to keep up.

A few moments later, a 911 call indicated a vehicle hit a curb, trees and rolled into an apartment unit in Newton, according to Murphy.

The driver, identified as Lee Andrew Cummings, 34, Wichita, was found walking nearby.

He was transported to Newton Medical Center for treatment and later booked into jail for charges including DUI, reckless driving, Felony Flee and Elude and Felony possession of stolen property.

Officers determined the vehicle had been stolen on Tuesday night in Wichita, according to Murphy.

Cummings has previous convictions for Theft, Criminal Damage, Burglary and Robbery in Sedgwick County, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.