Great Bend council member delays ordinance backed by Police Chief

At the January 16 Great Bend City Council meeting, Great Bend Police Chief Cliff Couch handed out copies of a proposed special events ordinance. The ordinance was thought about since Couch arrived in Great Bend nearly two years ago.

Many of the city department heads wanted a form that groups or individuals have to fill out if they want to host a special event in Great Bend. Couch wanted a formalized process that groups had to go through to make sure everyone was on board with the event.

Cliff Couch Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/couch-ordinance.mp3

Couch used the example of the Barton County Young Professionals’ 5K Run and Half Marathon, where YP has participants running through town and across streets with traffic. Certain events require street closures, city facilities, or city resources that Couch wanted to organize.

City council member Brock McPherson stated he felt the ordinance restricted events being hosted in Great Bend.

When asked by council member Allene Owen and Couch multiple times which provisions would restrict an event, McPherson could not provide any specifics.

Allene Owen, Brock McPherson, and Cliff Couch Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/mcpherson-ordinance.mp3

McPherson stated he used to host Shelby car shows in Great Bend and the new special events permit process would have prevented him from doing so.

The city council was eventually instructed to take time for a committee to review the ordinance in more depth before adopting it.