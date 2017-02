FEBRUARY 8, 2017

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: MUSTANG, WHITE PICKUP TOPPER, DIRT BIKE 282-1944

FOR SALE: 2001 DODGE TOPPER, 2013 F150 TOPPER, 481-1661

LOOKING FOR: TODDLER CAR SEAT, PORTABLE BASKETBALL GOAL 786-1052

FOR SALE: 2 MARTY J MOWERS 785-731-1127

FOUND: KEYS OUT BY OLMITZ 785-871-6080

FOR SALE: LIONEL TRAIN SET 792-1665

FOR SALE: 1982 HONDA INTERSTATE, 1987 GALAXY BOAT 620-672-5662

FOR SALE: HUNTING TREE STAND, AIR HAMMER 620-786-0929

FOR SALE: 2011 POLARIS RAZR 620-727-8387

FOR SALE: STOCK TANK DE ICER

FREE: WASHER, LOOKING FOR: BUMPER POLE STOCK TRAILER, FLATBED FOR 2001 F350 785-531-0751

LOOKING FOR: LAWN MOWER, LOG SPLITTER 793-0010

FOR SALE: PARAPHEN BATHS, FOOT SPA, ELECTRIC PASTA MAKER, GOLF CLUBS 785-483-3092

LOOKING FOR: 1 GOOSE DECOY 785-639-2843

FOR SALE: RUTGER 22 PISTOL 620-491-1570

LOOKING FOR: OLD MOBILITY SCOOTER 653-2679

FOR SALE: MOTORCYLCE HELMET, TIRE 2.75.55.20, RIFLE 793-0979

FOR SALE: OVERSIZED HEAD CAMPER, FREE: KITTENS 620-639-1770

FOR SALE: 9D WESTERN BOOTS, RECIEVER HITCHES, 14IN PIPE WRENCH 786-1945

FOR SALE: PIGLETS, 2003 CHEVY S10 PICKUP 316-619-8494

FOR SALE: SAVAGE RIFLE, FORD F150 282-4917

TRADING POST CLASSIFIED

FEBRUARY 9, 2017

TODAYS TRADING POST LISTING IS BROUGHT TO YOU BY: ABBEY CARPET. ABBEY CARPET HAS THE LARGEST IN STOCK SELECTION ON CARPET, VINYL, LAMINATE & CERAMIC TILE. ABBEY CARPET IS LOCATED ON THE 281 BYPASS & BROADWAY IN GREAT BEND.

BUYING, SELLING OR TRADING USE THE CLASSIFIED’S WHEN YOU CAN’T CALL IN TO THE TRADING POST.

THE CLASSIFIED’S ARE ONLY $5.00 PER DAY FOR 40 WORDS OR LESS FOR INDIVIDUALS AND $10.00 PER DAY FOR 40 WORDS OR LESS FOR A RETAIL BUSINESS. DROP BY EAGLE BROADCAST CENTER LOCATED AT 12TH & BAKER IN GREAT BEND OR GO ON LINE TO GREAT BEND POST.COM PRINT OUT A TRADING POST CLASSIFIED FORM, DROP IT IN THE MAIL WITH PAYMENT OR BRING IT BY THE BROADCAST CENTER AND WE’LL GUARANTEE YOUR ITEMS WILL BE HEARD RIGHT HERE ON THE RADIO AND AFTER 10:00 KARINA WILL HAVE THE ITEMS THAT YOU HEARD THIS MORNING ON THE WEBSITE AT GREAT BENDPOST.COM