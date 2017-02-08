Deputies investigate Pawnee Co. marijuana grow operation

PAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Pawnee County are investigating a suspect on drug charges.
On Monday, officers from the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in at a residence in rural Pawnee County. Officers received information of a possible indoor marijuana grow in the basement of the home.
Officers found the marijuana grow was recently disassembled prior to their arrival.
They were able to collect enough evidence to arrest the 62-year-old male homeowner for felony cultivation of marijuana, felony possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to cultivate, and possession of misdemeanor drug paraphernalia.
The suspect was transported to the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office and booked into jail on a $75,000 bond.
The suspect’s name has not been released during the investigation.
Comments
Bluekansas says
Waste of money by law enforcement
Report this comment
Gary Oller says
This boy needs to move to Colo.
Report this comment
Ray says
Come on people really. Is this what our hard earned tax dollars are being spent on? Prohibition didn’t work and neither will the war on drugs. How’s it going on the front lines? Come on wake up. It’s all about the money for law enforcement. Our education system is a joke let’s legalize marijuana and make our education system the best in the world. Let’s stop beating a dead horse and look towards the future. You will not stop people from using it just like prohibition didn’t stop people from drinking alcohol. Why do we never learn from history.
Report this comment