Cop Shop (2/7)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Service Log (2/7)
Narcotics Violation
At 12:38 a.m. a narcotic violation was reported at 1408 Kansas Avenue.
Non Injury Accident
At 7:14 a.m. a two-vehicle accident was reported at N. US 281 Highway & NW 50 Road.
At 8:49 a.m. an accident was reported at NW 70 Avenue & NW 230 Road.
Gas Leak / Spill
At 1:42 p.m. a gas leak / spill was reported in the 300 block of S. US 281 Highway.
Non Injury Accident
At 8:20 p.m. an accident was reported at 214 SW 40 Avenue.
