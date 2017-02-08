Cop Shop (2/7)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Service Log (2/7)

Narcotics Violation

At 12:38 a.m. a narcotic violation was reported at 1408 Kansas Avenue.

Non Injury Accident

At 7:14 a.m. a two-vehicle accident was reported at N. US 281 Highway & NW 50 Road.

At 8:49 a.m. an accident was reported at NW 70 Avenue & NW 230 Road.

Gas Leak / Spill

At 1:42 p.m. a gas leak / spill was reported in the 300 block of S. US 281 Highway.

Non Injury Accident

At 8:20 p.m. an accident was reported at 214 SW 40 Avenue.