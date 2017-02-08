Barton Softball piles up runs in home opener sweep

The Barton Community College softball team made short work of the junior varsity squad from Bethany College in a pair of five inning victories Tuesday.

The Cougars scored in the first three innings for a 10-2 first game win before batting around twice in the first three innings of the second game piling up a 20-3 victory to sweep the home opener at Cougar Field. Six Cougars finished the day with multi hits including eleven extra base hits and three home runs in ten innings of action.

Beginning the season unblemished in its six tune-up games, Barton will get a much tougher this test this weekend as the Cougars head to Midland, Texas, for games Friday and Saturday in the Midland Tournament.