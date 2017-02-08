Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (2/7)

BOOKED: Philip Navarrette Pardo of Great Bend on GBPD Municipal warrant for theft, bond is set in lieu of $747.50 cash only or 30 days in jail.

BOOKED: Todd Aguilera of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court warrant for abuse of a child, bond set at $50,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Christopher Maher of Salina on Barton County District Court warrant for criminal use of a financial card, bond is set at $2,500.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Christopher Perales of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV, bond set at $1,000.00 C/S or 48 hour OR.

RELEASED: Charles Grayson of Great Bend on Central Kansas Community Corrections case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Joshua Williams to KDOC.

RELEASED: Diane Ridley to Rice County Sheriff’s Office for probation violation with local charges.

RELEASED: Larry Charles Thiel Jr on Rush County District warrants with a $10,000.00 OR bond.

RELEASED: Rachelle Garnica on Barton County District Court serve sentence.

RELEASED: Philip Pardo after posting cash bond of $747.50 on GBMC warrant.

RELEASED: Cody Reed of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for driving while suspended, no tag, no insurance, and defect windshield after posting a $500.00 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.