Almost Home awarded first donation from 100 People Who Care

The first ever giving meeting for 100 People Who Care Barton County was held this past Tuesday at the Best Western Angus Inn Courtyard in Great Bend. Three charities were nominated to make five-minute presentations and after a majority vote, Almost Home, Inc. was the winner to receive the donation. Almost Home board member

John Francis felt like their presentation hit close to home with many of those in attendance.

Almost Home provides lower resident to caregiver ratio health care. The non-profit facility offers respite, adult daycare, end-of-life, and residential care.

100 People Who Care has a concept of gathering 100 people together to meet once every three months and donate $100 each for a local charity. There is no fee to join, just a commitment of donating $100 at each quarterly meeting.

Not quite at 100 members yet, Almost Home will receive a check of at least $8,500, with the final tally made by February 13. The Golden Belt Humane Society and Central Kansas Dream Center also made presentations Tuesday.

The next giving meeting will be held May 2, 2017.