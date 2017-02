Tickets for the Great Bend High School Hall of Fame luncheon honoring 2016 inductees, Jean Cavanaugh and Mike Goss, are on sale in the Activities Office at the high school.

The luncheon is scheduled for Friday, February 17th, at 11:45 at Stone Ridge.

Tickets are $15 and may be purchased through Monday, February 13th. Tickets will not be available at the door.