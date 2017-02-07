Search underway for missing Kansas inmate

COWLEY COUNTY – For the second time in three days, law enforcement authorities are looking for an escaped inmate from the Winfield Correctional Facility.

Late Monday, officials in Cowley County reported 44-year-old Jason Bell was missing, according to a social media report.

Bell is described as 5’07” tall, weighs 186 lbs., has hazel eyes, and brown hair.

He was first noticed missing at 9:30 p.m., but was last seen at the Winfield Correctional Facility at 7 p.m.

Bell was jailed on a parole violation and has previous conviction for aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer and attempted second degree murder, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

If you see him, please contact 911 immediately.

On Sunday, 30-year-old inmate Joshua B. Blackwill escaped from the jail. He was found a few hours later.