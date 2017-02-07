New Pawnee County Attorney enjoys getting back to the courtroom

Douglas McNett worked nearly 17 years as assistant attorney for Pawnee County serving as the primary trial attorney for the county.

In February of 2015, McNett decided to take over as the Executive Director for The Center of Counseling and Consultation in Great Bend. After helping the Center transition from a rough time, McNett knew he wanted to get back in the courtroom and won the 2016 election to become Pawnee County Attorney.

McNett is approaching a full month as county attorney and says his office is up to date.

McNett was acting as the Center’s Board of Directors Chairman at the time when the Center cut ties with their former long-time executive director, Dwight Young. Two women filed a federal lawsuit against Young for sexual harassment complaints.

McNett is now focused on making the Pawnee County Attorney’s Office as efficient as possible, which includes cleaning up their case management system.

McNett says his office is also in the process of going to electronic filings for the county’s pleadings. The Great Bend native hopes to make his office completely paperless within a year’s time.

Julie Kramp was hired to replace McNett at the Center and officially took over as executive director in January.