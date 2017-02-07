KBCA High School Basketball Rankings

6A Boys
1 OP-Blue Valley Northwest
2 OP- Blue Valley North
3 Olathe Northwest
4 OP-Blue Valley
5 Derby
6 Manhattan
7 Lawrence Free State
8 Wichita South
9 Lawrence
10 Wichita Southeast
5A Boys
1. Goddard-Eisenhower
2. St. Thomas Aquinas
3. Shawnee Heights
4. Liberal
5. Salina Central
6. Kapaun Mt. Carmel
7. Pittsburg
8. Wichita Heights
9. Topeka Seaman
10. St. James Academy
4A-Div 1-Boys
1. Bishop Miege
2. Eudora
3. KC Piper
4. Ottawa
5. Wamego
6. Basehor-Linwood
7. McPherson
8. Hays
9. Abilene
10. Buhler
4A-Div 2-Boys
1. Wichita Collegiate
2. Holcomb
3. Rock Creek
4. Andale
5. Wichita Trinity
6. Topeka Hayden
7. Burlington
8. Pratt
9. Baxter Springs
10. Girard
3A Boys
1. Hesston
2. Marysville
3. Humboldt
4. Hugoton
5. Nemaha Central
6. Galena
7. Norton
8. Southeast of Saline
9. Conway Springs
10. Phillipsburg
2A Boys
1. Ness City
2. St. John-Hudson
3. Lawrence-Bishop Seabury
4. Salina Sacred-Heart
5. Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan
6. Spearville
7. Troy
8. Sedan
9. Hoxie
10. Jefferson County North
1A-Div 1Boys
1. St. John’s/Tipton
2. South Gray
3. Hanover
4. St. Francis
5. Olpe
6. Lebo
7. Doniphan West
8. Dighton
9. Osborne
10. Burlingame
1A-Div 2-Boys
1. Caldwell
2. Hartford
3. Wallace County
4. Sylvan-Lucas Unified
5. Hutch-Central Christian
6. Northern Valley
7. Otis-Bison
8. Junction City-St. Xavier
9. Wilson
10. Logan
Girls Rankings
6A Girls
1. Wichita South
2. Olathe South
3. Manhattan
4. Blue Valley North
5.Topeka- Washburn Rural
6. Olathe East
7. Lawrence
8. Derby
9. Gardner-Edgerton
10.Shawnee Mission
Northwest
5A Girls
1. Leavenworth
2. St. Thomas Aquinas
3. Maize
4. Newton
5. Salina Central
6. Bishop Carroll
7. Goddard
8. De Soto
9. Emporia
10. KC Schlagle
4A D1-Girls
1. KC Piper
2. Bishop Miege
3. McPherson
4. Towanda-Circle
5. Rose Hill
6. Paola
7. Baldwin
8. Labette County
9. Wellington
10. Independence
4A D2-Girls
1. Clay Center
2. Girard
3. Holton
4. Jefferson West
5. Baxter Springs
6. Columbus
7. Burlington
8. Concordia
9. Larned
10. Haven
3A Girls
1. Hugoton
2. Thomas More Prep
3. Kingman
4. Council Grove
5. Nemaha Central
6. Garden Plain
7. Rossville
8. Cheney
9. Caney Valley
10. Hesston
2A Girls
1. Central Plains
2. Meade
3. Wabaunsee
4. Hoxie
5. Jefferson County North
6. Kiowa County
7. Moundridge
8. Rosalia-Flint Hills
9. Valley Falls
10. Washington County
1A-Div 1-Girls
1. Centralia
2. Olpe
3. Hanover
4. South Central
5. Dighton
6. Goessel
7. Beloit St. John/Tipton
8. Stockton
9. South Gray
10. South Barber
1A-Div 2- Girls
1. Waverly
2. Otis-Bison
3. Cunningham
4. Rexford-Golden Plains
5. GrainfieldWheatland/Grinnell
6. Southern Cloud
7. Ingalls
8. Attica
9. Wilson
10. Wallace County
Leave a Reply