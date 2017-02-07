Great Bend Post

KBCA High School Basketball Rankings

kbca6A Boys
1 OP-Blue Valley Northwest
2 OP- Blue Valley North
3 Olathe Northwest
4 OP-Blue Valley
5 Derby
6 Manhattan
7 Lawrence Free State
8 Wichita South
9 Lawrence
10 Wichita Southeast

5A Boys
1. Goddard-Eisenhower
2. St. Thomas Aquinas
3. Shawnee Heights
4. Liberal
5. Salina Central
6. Kapaun Mt. Carmel
7. Pittsburg
8. Wichita Heights
9. Topeka Seaman
10. St. James Academy

4A-Div 1-Boys
1. Bishop Miege
2. Eudora
3. KC Piper
4. Ottawa
5. Wamego
6. Basehor-Linwood
7. McPherson
8. Hays
9. Abilene
10. Buhler

4A-Div 2-Boys
1. Wichita Collegiate
2. Holcomb
3. Rock Creek
4. Andale
5. Wichita Trinity
6. Topeka Hayden
7. Burlington
8. Pratt
9. Baxter Springs
10. Girard

3A Boys
1. Hesston
2. Marysville
3. Humboldt
4. Hugoton
5. Nemaha Central
6. Galena
7. Norton
8. Southeast of Saline
9. Conway Springs
10. Phillipsburg

2A Boys
1. Ness City
2. St. John-Hudson
3. Lawrence-Bishop Seabury
4. Salina Sacred-Heart
5. Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan
6. Spearville
7. Troy
8. Sedan
9. Hoxie
10. Jefferson County North

1A-Div 1Boys
1. St. John’s/Tipton
2. South Gray
3. Hanover
4. St. Francis
5. Olpe
6. Lebo
7. Doniphan West
8. Dighton
9. Osborne
10. Burlingame

1A-Div 2-Boys
1. Caldwell
2. Hartford
3. Wallace County
4. Sylvan-Lucas Unified
5. Hutch-Central Christian
6. Northern Valley
7. Otis-Bison
8. Junction City-St. Xavier
9. Wilson
10. Logan

Girls Rankings

6A Girls
1. Wichita South
2. Olathe South
3. Manhattan
4. Blue Valley North
5.Topeka- Washburn Rural
6. Olathe East
7. Lawrence
8. Derby
9. Gardner-Edgerton
10.Shawnee Mission
Northwest

5A Girls
1. Leavenworth
2. St. Thomas Aquinas
3. Maize
4. Newton
5. Salina Central
6. Bishop Carroll
7. Goddard
8. De Soto
9. Emporia
10. KC Schlagle

4A D1-Girls
1. KC Piper
2. Bishop Miege
3. McPherson
4. Towanda-Circle
5. Rose Hill
6. Paola
7. Baldwin
8. Labette County
9. Wellington
10. Independence

4A D2-Girls
1. Clay Center
2. Girard
3. Holton
4. Jefferson West
5. Baxter Springs
6. Columbus
7. Burlington
8. Concordia
9. Larned
10. Haven

3A Girls
1. Hugoton
2. Thomas More Prep
3. Kingman
4. Council Grove
5. Nemaha Central
6. Garden Plain
7. Rossville
8. Cheney
9. Caney Valley
10. Hesston

2A Girls
1. Central Plains
2. Meade
3. Wabaunsee
4. Hoxie
5. Jefferson County North
6. Kiowa County
7. Moundridge
8. Rosalia-Flint Hills
9. Valley Falls
10. Washington County

1A-Div 1-Girls
1. Centralia
2. Olpe
3. Hanover
4. South Central
5. Dighton
6. Goessel
7. Beloit St. John/Tipton
8. Stockton
9. South Gray
10. South Barber

1A-Div 2- Girls
1. Waverly
2. Otis-Bison
3. Cunningham
4. Rexford-Golden Plains
5. GrainfieldWheatland/Grinnell
6. Southern Cloud
7. Ingalls
8. Attica
9. Wilson
10. Wallace County

