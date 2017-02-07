Kaiser new human resources manager at Fuller Industries

It may have seemed like one of those déjà vu moments for Brenda Kaiser when she recently started her new job at Fuller Industries LLC. Right after graduating from college 27 years ago, Kaiser began her career in Fuller’s Human Resources Department. Now she is the department manager.

“I was here at Fuller for a short time after college graduation,” Kaiser said. “I started here in human resources and am glad to be back.”

Kaiser earned a degree in human resource management in 1990 at Kansas State University. She is currently a Great Bend resident and has also lived in Hoisington, where she graduated from high school.

Her job responsibilities include working with job applicants, and helping all employees navigate the paperwork for compensation and benefits.

“I am usually the first person that job applicants see,” Kaiser said. “I help them with their applications and guide them through the interview process.

“I am here to serve the employees so they can do their jobs,” she added. “Everyone here plays a role in making our quality cleaning supplies and brushes that customers have come to depend on.”

In addition, Kaiser is involved in compliance reporting and other administrative duties, as well as Fuller’s United Way of Central Kansas payroll-deduction program.

When Fuller seeks employees, it is interested in those who are dedicated to the company’s high standards, Kaiser commented.

“We want them to have an eye for what customers need and be able to work on a safety-oriented team.”

After being back at Fuller for just a short time, Kaiser noted that she is grateful to be back at the company for several reasons.

“For example, there is a lot of excitement here because of the new management team,” she explained. “They have great plans for the future and I am glad to be part of it.

“In addition,” she continued, “there are a lot of people at Fuller who have spent many years on the job. Some have been here 25 to 30 years. You don’t see dedication like this in the workforce anymore. They are the unsung heroes behind the high quality of Fuller products.”

Kaiser and her husband, Leonard, have two daughters – Morgan, 17, and Molly, 15. Her most recent human-resources positions were at CUNA Mutual and Great Bend Regional Hospital.

Debra Powers, chief financial officer, said Fuller is fortunate to have found someone of Kaiser’s caliber for the job.

“Brenda has spent her entire career in human resources,” Powers said. “She is bringing a broad range of knowledge and talent to the position. We know she will serve our employees well.”

Fuller Industries LLC, formerly known as The Fuller Brush Company, manufactures commercial cleaning supplies, custom brushes and private-label chemicals. It was founded in 1906.