Great Bend recognizes the importance of a Neighborhood Revitalization Plan

Central Kansas Development, Inc. (CKDI) was founded in 1958 to assist small businesses with loans to start up or expand in the Great Bend area. The group, consisting of local businessmen and women, aims to improve the economy and make sure the community grows stronger.

CKDI recently found out the Neighborhood Revitalization Plan for Great Bend expired at the end of 2016.

Barry Bowers, CKDI Board president, urged the city council to reinstate the program that provides tax credits to those that improve their property. Bowers felt the Neighborhood Revitalization Plan (NRP) has been a key component of additions and improvements in Great Bend.

Barry Bowers Audio

Bowers mentioned that many of the communities that Great Bend competes with have the program in place, leaving Great Bend at a disadvantage when trying to lure a business to town. City Administrator Howard Partington says one of the worries of extending the NRP is potentially being unable to recover the tax dollars.

Howard Partington Audio

The city council decided to have City Attorney Bob Suelter begin the paperwork necessary to apply for the NRP with hopes of having the plan last for 10 years.