Great Bend family wins appeal of engineers’ decision

Mike and Tammy Nicholson have lived at their home at 1524 Harrison Street in Great Bend for 13 years. The Nicholsons designed plans eight years ago to install a circle drive to the east of their home on the northwest corner of Broadway and Harrison.

Tammy mentioned they have four children that will all be driving soon and their driveway backs out into Broadway. Tammy says the circle drive would not only be safer, but provide additional parking for a lot that does not allow parking near the corner on either Broadway or Harrison.

Tammy Nicholson Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/nicholson-drive.mp3

When the Nicholsons requested the circle drive, Great Bend Engineering Technician Karl Otter would not issue the permit to construct the drive as it would cause problems at that intersection.

City staff asked their on-call engineer from Professional Engineering Consultants (PEC) for guidance, and Josh Golka also said it would not be in the city’s best interest to add access points near a busy intersection.

Josh Golka Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/golka-drive.mp3

The Great Bend City Council voted 6-1 in favor of allowing the Nicholsons to construct their circle drive despite the engineers being against the idea. Council member Wayne Henneke was the lone dissenting vote, as he noted legal issues as a concern with the liability of a potential accident occurring at the location, knowing that the city approved the request.

The south exit of the circle drive will be approximately 80 feet from the stop sign on Harrison.