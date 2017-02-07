Great Bend decides to eliminate 4th of July fireworks display

Over the past several years, Sunflower Diversified Services stepped up and handled the fundraising for the fireworks display on the 4th of July at the Great Bend Expo Complex. Due to changes at Sunflower, the responsibility of raising the $20,000 to $25,000 for the show has fallen upon the City of Great Bend.

Great Bend Community Coordinator Christina Hayes presented the city council an option to eliminate the 4th of July fireworks display and instead beef up the fireworks show at Party In The Park.

In the past, firefighters and police officers have been taxed trying to staff the firework display at the Expo Complex and take care of the city’s needs on July 4.

The City of Great Bend typically donated $5,000 for the fireworks display in the past, but council member Dana Dawson supported the idea of the money being invested into the already existing $5,000 display for Party In The Park.

The city council voted in favor of removing the fireworks display on 4th of July and turning their Party In The Park fireworks show into a $10,000 display.

Party In The Park at Veterans Memorial Park is scheduled for August 12.