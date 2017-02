FEBRUARY 7, 2017

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

Studio Line 9AM – 10AM: 620-792-2479

FOR SALE: 2 RECEIVER HITCHES, 9D WESTERN BOOTS, 14IN PIPE WRENCH, TRACTOR SPRINKLER 786-1945

FOR SALE: 2 SEWING MACHINES 793-9655

FOR SALE: TOPPER, DIRT BIKE, ’95 MUSTANG 282-1944

FOR SALE: STEREO EQUIPMENT, 8 CHANNEL EQUIPMENT, STAGE MONITORS, 2 LEATHER JACKETS 282-7610

FOR SALE: ENTERTAINMENT CENTER, SANYO TV 620-653-2239

FOR SALE: LOG SPLITTER 785-735-4442

FOR SALE: 4 TICKETS TO BRANTLEY GILBERTN CONCERT IN WICHITA, HAND HELD SCANNER 620-617-4992

FOR SALE: 03 CHEVY PICKUP, PIGLETS 316-619-8494

LOOKING FOR: SHARPENING MACHINE SET, FOR SALE: 2 FRONT WHEEL TRACTORS 793-2111

LOOKING FOR: LUMBAR SUPPORT BELT, OVERALLS SIZE 40X30 639-2934

FOR SALE: VARIETY OF PLANT STANDS, OAK TABLE AND 6 CHAIRS, 2 TWIN SIZED HEADBOARDS 617-5136

FOR SALE: BUILDING, SKID STEER TRACKS 785-658-5207

LOOKING FOR: CHEVY PICKUP REAR WINDOW 793-9304

LOOKING FOR: KHAKIS 43X32 620-408-8209

FOR SALE: ELECTRIC HEATED FOOT BATH, PARAPHEN BATH, ELECTRIC PASTA MAKER, GOLF CLUBS 785-483-3092

FREE: MEDIUM SIZED DOG 620-797-0177

LOOKING FOR; HAY BALES 617-3944

FOR SALE: INTERIOR DOORS 797-3796

FOR SALE: OVERHEAD CAMPER 620-639-1770

FOR SALE: POST HOLE DIGGER 785-483-1722

LOOKING FOR: ELECTRIC MOBILITY CHAIR 653-2679

LOOKING FOR: USED TREADMILL, 1X8 WOOD FENCING PANELS 620-653-2488

LOOKING FOR: EXERCISE CYCLE 620-793-6877

LOOKING FOR: WATER HEATER 797-0653