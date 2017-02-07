Cop Shop (2/6)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Service Log (2/6)

Theft

At 2:28 a.m. a theft was reported at 5962 4th Street.

Non Injury Accident

At 9:10 a.m. a vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 900 block of NE 100 Avenue in Claflin.

Criminal Damage

At 4:37 p.m. a suspect cut the fence at 3408 Railroad Avenue and stole wire.

Fire

At 8:53 p.m. a fire at the Hoisington Compost Site, 150 NE 100 Road in Hoisington, was reported and handled by the HPD.

Great Bend Police Department Service Log (2/6)

Theft

At 9:15 a.m. theft of a scanner was reported at 5318 10th Street.

At 12:07 p.m. theft of adult toys was reported at 3220 10th Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 1:02 p.m. Jason Manciaz reported a theft from his vehicle at 1706 Odell Street.

Traffic Arrest

At 6:37 p.m. an officer arrested Cody Reed for DWS in the 600 block of Washington Street.

Theft

At 8:03 p.m. a theft was reported at 619 Main Street.

At 9:16 p.m. reports of a subject stealing a soda were made at 1221 10th Street.

Non Injury Accident

At 10:16 p.m. an accident was reported at 325 Kiowa Road.