Construction manager selected for Great Bend Zoo improvements

The committee working on the Great Bend Brit Spaugh Zoo improvements for the grizzly bear expansion and reintroduction of the bison quickly realized they want to assemble the best team possible to get the new additions right.

Dealing with dangerous animals like the bears, Great Bend City Administrator Howard Partington says the committee is suggesting a more efficient and effective manor on constructing the exhibits.

Great Bend has elected to go with a construction manager with a pre-selected architect.

GLMV Architecture was already hired on to design the exhibits, Professional Engineering Consultants (PEC) was chosen to handle the engineering, and EB Construction was selected Monday night as the construction manager.

PEC’s Josh Golka says the project will still bid out the projects, but the construction manager at risk process allows the city to choose a bidder that did not come in with the lowest bid. Trusted vendors can be selected as long as it the bid fits within the guaranteed maximum price that is determined towards the end of the project.

The Dorothy M. Morrison Foundation donated $230,000 to help fund the renovations projects that will add amenities and expand the grizzly bear exhibit and add a large bison exhibit.

Great Bend has already spent $7,500 on elevation and proper drainage inspections, $34,000 for the civil engineering from PEC, and $56,000 to GLMV Architecture for the design and bid proposals.