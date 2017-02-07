Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (2/6)

BOOKED: Jeanna Richter of Great Bend for GBMC case for battery DV, bond set in lieu of $1,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Amanda Hockmuth of Great Bend on Barton County District warrant for possession of marijuana, bond set at $2,500.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Zachary Pesicka of Otis on a Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, no bond. BCDC warrant for probation violation, no bond. Rush County District Court warrant for failure to appear, no bond.

BOOKED: Cody Reed of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for driving while suspended, no tag, no insurance and defective windshield, bond is set at $500.00 C/S or a 48 hour OR bond.

RELEASED: Tyrone Lucas on case after time served.

RELEASED: Antonyo Miller of Great Bend on case after time served. Still being held for Ford County case.

RELEASED: Jeanna Richter of Great Bend for Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV after posting a $1,000.00 surety bond.

RELEASED: Amanda Hockmuth of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for possession of marijuana after posting a $2,500.00 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.