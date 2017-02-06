WANDA SUE YBARRA

Wanda Sue Ybarra, age 67 years, lifelong Great Bend, Kansas resident, passed away at her Great Bend home early on Friday morning, February 3, 2017 after a lengthy illness. Wanda was born on February 22, 1949 at Great Bend, Kansas to Gilbert Clyde and Alma Elvira (Ochs) Scheuerman. She attended school in the Ellinwood School District at Ellinwood, Kansas and was united in marriage to Peter Paul Ybarra on December 30, 1975 at Miami, Oklahoma. Wanda worked as Supervisor of Facilities Management at the Barton County Courthouse in Great Bend for 29 years, retiring on August 1st of 2016. She attended the Heritage Baptist Church in Great Bend, Kansas. Wanda enjoyed going to Lake Wilson and spending time with her family – especially her grandchildren.

Wanda is survived by her husband, Peter P. Ybarra of Great Bend, Kansas; three sons: Ricky Jo (and his wife, Sherri) Staab, Shawn Paul Ybarra, and Shannon Dean Ybarra, all of Great Bend, Kansas; two step-sons: Stan Ybarra and Eric Ybarra, both of Wichita, Kansas and one step-daughter, Mistina Miller of Enid, Oklahoma; five grandchildren: Shaylin Ybarra, Alaunuh Ybarra, Dallas Staab, Dalton Staab, and Dillon Adams; two brothers: David (and his wife, Stephanie) Scheuerman and Tim (and his wife, Elizabeth) Scheuerman, both of Great Bend, Kansas; one sister, Juanita (and her husband, Bill) Gann of Great Bend, Kansas. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers: Thomas and Gilbert Scheuerman, and two sisters: Catherine McQuade and Sherry Scheuerman.

Cremation has been chosen. No memorial services are being planned at this time. The family has requested that memorial donations may be made to the Children’s Cancer Research Fund. Online condolences may be left for the family and a complete obituary may be viewed at http://www.charterfunerals.com/locations/great-bend.php.

