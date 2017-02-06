Tuesday on 1590 KVGB, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “United Way of Central Kansas Show” hosted by Dakota Tucker. Guests include the Executive Director of the United Way of Central Kansas Julie Smith who will talk about the “Box of Love Project.” Becca Maxwell and Jaclyn Dewey from Ellinwood will discuss the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, Monica Legleither from Kansas Girl Scouts will talk about cookie sales and Jan Morgenstern will talk about the Hoisington Food Bank.

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A Agri-Talk with Mike Adams – The dairy industry is pushing hard for a new Margin Protection Plan. Mike will get details on what the new program might look like.

11A-11:30 “Viewpoints”

11:30-12P “Room 428” hosted by Cole Reif – Guests include Great Bend High School Assistant Principal Randy Wetzel.

12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other information

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster & Cole Reif

1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P “Market Rally” hosted by Chip Flory

5P-6P KVGB 5 O’clock Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other information.

6P-8P ESPN Radio “Jalen & Jacoby”

8P-10P ESPN Radio “Izzy & Spain”

10P-MID ESPN Radio “Freddie & Fritz”